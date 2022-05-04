Medimix forays in to hair care segment

Medimix, the flagship brand from the AVA group, on Wednesday forayed into the hair care segment with the launch of its first product, Medimix Total Care Shampoo. It aims to reach a revenue of ₹500 crore by 2025, up from the present ₹350 crore, Vivek Venugopal, Director, Business Development, AVA Cholayil Health Care, told newspersons.

Out of the ₹350 crore, nearly ₹300 crore is from skin products ranging from soaps to hand washes, and the rest from natural foods and Sanjeevanam Ayurveda hospital, he added.

Medimix Total Care Shampoo is a combination of nine natural herbs and other essential ingredients, which include neem, rosemary oil, liquorice, tea tree oil, datura, wild ginger, wheat protein, bakuchi, and apple cider vinegar. This blend of natural ingredients in a unique formulation helps in minimising hair fall, controlling dandruff and also helps in conditioning the hair, says a company release.

It will be available in 80 ml and 160 ml bottles and are priced at ₹65 and ₹125 respectively. The product will be available at all retail outlets across South India and on e-commerce platforms, the release said. He added that the company will introduce shampoo in sachets by end of the quarter.

The shampoo market in southern India is around ₹2,000 crore, he said.