E-commerce startup Meesho saw 91 crore orders on the platform in 2022, recording a 135 per cent year-on-year(y-o-y) growth. The platform said it had 140 million annual transacting users.

The platform saw the highest number of orders per shopper from Andaman and Nicobar Islands followed by Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim.

Yearly report

Its yearly report revealed insights into the customers on the platform. Meesho saw 148 sarees being sold per minute as demand came in from all corners of the country. Sales of fitness equipment – dumbbells, treadmills, elliptical trainers, etc. – surged three times as orders poured in from Srinagar and Mathura to Guntur and Siliguri.

, Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, Supply Growth told businessline, “Meesho now has 140 million transacting customers and we’ve been able to scale very quickly, even in terms of downloads. This is a testament to the kind of product market fit that we’ve been able to get to our user base over here which is tier 2 and beyond the entire Bharat as we call it. We have received serious traction from that segment as it looks at pricing and convenience.”

Product market

The report further revealed that men are showing a higher propensity than ever for grooming products, with more than 60 per cent of orders coming from tier 4 markets. Feminine hygiene also saw uptick — orders for sanitary napkins grew nine times in tier 2+ cities,

Eight in ten orders for books on the platform came from tier 2+ markets, with shoppers showing a clear inclination for self-help bestsellers like Ikigai, Atomic Habits, The Psychology of Money, and Rich Dad Poor Dad, the report noted. Interestingly millions of customers used local landmarks like ‘pipal ka ped’, ‘bargad ka ped’, ‘atta chakki ke peeche’ and ‘near water tank’ to help direct delivery personnel.