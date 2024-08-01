Beyond the attention-grabbing performances of Indian shooters lie another feat that has gone unnoticed so far. Lieutenant Colonel Kabilan Sai Ashok, a serving Indian Army Officer, has become India’s youngest referee to officiate the boxing events at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Lt Col Ashok, 32, is only the fourth Indian since 1904 to officiate at the Olympics and the first to have represented the country as a player and an official at a world championship event, said Army officials.

He is also the first Indian to become the president of World Military Boxing Council.

“This milestone reflects his exceptional dedication, professionalism, and integrity, embodying the high standards of the Indian Army,” observed an officer. His achievement brings pride to the Indian Army and the nation, showcasing the talent and expertise of Indian officials on the global stage, he added.

A Joint Secretary at Army’s Services Sports Control Board, Lt Col Ashok’s participation as an Olympic referee demonstrates his unwavering commitment to moral ethics, fair play, and excellence in sportsmanship. As a referee, he ensures the games are conducted with utmost integrity and impartiality, upholding the true spirit of the Olympics, Indian Army sources stated.

‘Unsung heroes’

The Amy officials said technical officials and referees like Lieutenant Colonel Ashok are the “unsung heroes” behind the Olympics’ success. Their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of fairness and adherence to ethical principles is crucial to the games’ integrity.

Though not a defence personnel, Ashok Kumar Bhanwala, who was an Air Force coach, is reportedly the first ever referee for wrestling bouts at Olympics in Rio. Prior to that he had officiated at the Asian championships, the World championships and other elite championships.

Over all 24 armed forces personnel are part of the Indian contingent of 117 athletes taking part in the Paris Olympics, that began on July 26. Internationally renowned javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra leads the pack of 22 men athletes while there are two women personnel as well.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Ritika Hooda, Bronze medalist at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023, and Jaismine Lamboria, Commonwealth Games 2022 Bronze medalist, are the two women service personnel competing at the Paris Olympics.

Jaismine Lamboria, who contested in women 57 kg category, bowed out early in the competition. There are six boxers from India participating at the Olympics.