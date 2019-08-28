Meet on Indo-Japan auto industry

The Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) on Wednesday announced that it will organise a seminar on Potentials and Prospects of Japan-India cooperation in automotive industry in Chennai on September 14. In a press statement, the industry body said that 2018 Deming Award companies — the Rane Group and Sundaram Fasteners will share their TQM journey while Wheels India MD Srivats Ram will be the chief guest of honour.