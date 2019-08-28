Meet on Indo-Japan auto industry

Our Bureau

Chennai, August 28

The Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) on Wednesday announced that it will organise a seminar on Potentials and Prospects of Japan-India cooperation in automotive industry in Chennai on September 14. In a press statement, the industry body said that 2018 Deming Award companies — the Rane Group and Sundaram Fasteners will share their TQM journey while Wheels India MD Srivats Ram will be the chief guest of honour.

Published on August 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related