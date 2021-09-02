Meet the 31 start-ups most likely to become unicorns soon

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
CRED founder Kunal Shah has topped the list of entrepreneurs with the maximum number of personal investments in start-ups over the past year. Shah, with investments in nine start-ups, leads the Hurun India Rich List of entrepreneurs who have invested in future Unicorns, followed by Binny Bansal (5) and Ratan Tata (4).
Infosys co-founders Nandan Nilekani (3), NR Narayana Murthy (2) and Kris Gopalakrishnan (1) are the others invested in start-ups.
This is the first such list by Hurun Research Institute, providing a ranking of India’s start-ups founded in the 2000s, worth at least $200 million, not yet listed on a public exchange and most likely to ‘go Unicorn’ within two years (Gazelles) or four years (Cheetahs). The cut-off date was August 31, 2021.
Zilingo, Mobile Premier League and Rebel Foods make up the top three on the Future Unicorn List 2021. With 31 on the list, Bengaluru is the start-up capital of India, followed by Mumbai and Gurugram.
Encouragingly, 12 start-ups on this list are co-founded by women entrepreneurs, including Ankiti Bose (Zilingo), Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Upasana Taku (MobiKwik), Manju Dhawan (Ecom Express) and Ruchi Deepak (Acko General Insurance).
Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “India is the third largest Unicorn ecosystem in the world and the number of Gazelles and Cheetahs in India is growing at an exponential pace. Over the last year, India added three Unicorns every month.”
Twenty-eight start-ups in the list doubled their revenues from the previous year. E-commerce Gazelle Spinny’s revenue skyrocketed 92 times in FY2020 to ₹18 crore from ₹19 lakh in FY2019. E-commerce Cheetah DealShare and FinTech Gazelle Navi Technologies’ revenues jumped 19 times and 16 times, respectively. With a $580-million investment, Navi Technologies is the most-funded Gazelle in India, followed by Ecom Express ($490 million). With 37 investments, Sequoia is the leading investor in the list followed by Tiger Global Management with 18.
The average age of Indian start-up founders in the list is 39. The list includes 11 start-up founders under 30. The youngest start-up founders are Dilsher Singh (25) and Siddhant Saurabh (25) of gaming Gazelle Zupee. The oldest start-up co-founder in the list is Ecom Express’ K Satyanarayana (60). Fifteen start-up co-founders are above the age of 50.
“Although the Indian start-up ecosystem is growing, some start-ups that reach a certain scale migrate from India, in search for better regulatory incentives and risk capital availability,” said Junaid. Some of the best Enterprise SaaS companies are born in India but “flipped” to the US, he pointed out. This is a lost opportunity for India and it is important that these start-ups are incentivised to stay back,” he added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...