Megha Engineering Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) will construct Young India Skills University in Hyderabad with ₹200 crore Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Hyderabad - based company on Saturday said it took the responsibility of constructing all the required buildings in the university campus with state of the art infrastructure facilities.

The decision was taken after a team of representatives of Megha company led by its MD Krishna Reddy met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat and expressed its desire to join as a partner in the construction of Skills University and also entered into a into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government for the construction of buildings for the purpose.

The Chief Minister performed ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the construction of the Skill University on 57 acres of land near Meerkhanpet in Kandukur mandal in August this year.

Krishna Reddy said that his company would construct hostel buildings along with academic buildings, workshops and classrooms. The university building models and designs which have already been prepared by the architects are presented in the meeting.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to finalise the building designs within a week and also make arrangements to start the construction of the university buildings from November 8, according to a release.