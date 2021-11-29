MeitY organises 7-day event to commemorate Amrit Mahotsav

To commemorate the Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics (MeitY) is celebrating Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav – a week-long event/activity starting Monday that will showcase the best of India’s achievements in the digital space and also lay down the roadmap for the future.

It will also highlight how digital technologies are transforming all sectors of the economy and impacting our socio-cultural, political and economic identity and fuel the spirit of self-reliance in the digital sector.

The broader mandate of MeitY is to work towards the transformation of India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy and generate self-reliance for the country in the field of technology and communication. On this note, a series of events/ initiatives will be held that would showcase India’s journey of digital transformation.

The key themes of events scheduled during the week are Digital India, Making India Aatma Nirbhar in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing, Empowering CSCs, Making India Aatma Nirbhar in Swadeshi Compute Designs, Citizen Engagement by MyGov and Digital Payments Utsav. The events during week-long conference will comprise of plenary sessions, panel discussions, and exhibitions.

A day-wise event calendar is as follows:

Day 1: November 29

The AKAM week will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister of Electronics & IT, in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics & IT. The day will witness launch of 75@75 India’s AI Journey, 75 Success Stories under Digital India, Digital India video, MSH as Independent Business Division, and Announcement of Policy for Delivery of UMANG Services in Assisted Mode. It will also include a session on ‘Public Digital Platforms enabling Good Governance’ and presentations on successful eGovernance initiatives and interactions with various States/UTs.

Day 2: November 30

In the second day, the sessions will be on ‘Leveraging AI to build solutions at population scale’, ‘Use of Emerging Technologies for Social Empowerment-Blockchain, AR/VR, Drone, IoT&GIS’, ‘Strengthening start-up ecosystem post-pandemic’, New Paradigm and Emerging Trends among others. The Grand Finale of Responsible AI for Youth- National Programme for Government Schools will have awards given to the top 20 projects. Winners of BHUMI-BSF GrandChallenge will also be awarded.

Day 3: December 1

Day 3 will have multiple panel discussions on the theme ‘Making India Aatmanirbhar in ESDM-Roadmap to achieve the $250 billion in Electronics Manufacturing by 2025-26’. The discussions will be on ‘Scaling up production and Making India Export hub for Mobile phone & IT Hardware’,‘Making India AatmaNirbhar in Electronic Components’,‘Making India AatmaNirbhar in Emerging Technologies and New Age Devices’ and ‘Developing a Semiconductor & Display Ecosystem in India’. Leading Electronics companies contributing to “Make in India” will be recognised and awarded.

Day 4: December 2

The session on “CSC Empowering Citizens under Digital India” will include showcasing film on CSC, addresses by key officials, exchange of MoUs on new initiatives with Department of School Education& Literacy, Government of India, with NABARD, and with HDFC for CSC Kisan Credit Card. The day will also witness the launch of CSC Pay. Top 10 Performing CSCs/PMGDISHA VLEs will be felicitated at the event.

Day 5: December 3

The theme for the day is ‘Making India Aatmanirbhar in Swadeshi Compute Designs’. The panel discussions on ‘Making India AatmaNirbhar with Swadeshi Microprocessors’ and demonstration of stalls of 30 finalists under Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge and award ceremony for top 10 winners will be the highlights of the day.

Day 6: December 4

The day-long thematic event titled “Azadi ka Digital Mahotsav with MyGov” will be a day-long mela of citizen engagement, covered with thought provoking ideas and fun filled activities. It will include keynote addresses by dignitaries, industry partners and interactive sessions with MyGov Saathis. The panel discussions will involve important government functionaries, industry leaders, MyGov partners and Saathis.

Day 7: December 5

The event titled “Digital Payment Utsav” will feature panel discussions among dignitaries from RBI, DFS, MeitY, NPCI, SBI, ICICI /HDFC, PCI, PhonePe, PayTM on the topic‘DigiPay: Vision 2030’. It will also have presentations by start-ups, cultural activities, flag off of Digital Payments Yatra, showcasing the journey of Digital Payments. The event will also witness the launch of ‘Chutki Bajake’ Anthem along with incentive schemes such as PM SVANidhi and BBPS scheme.

MeitY’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week-long event will conclude with presentation of awards to bankers and fintech companies in different categories for outstanding performance.