Melania Trump is likely to visit Delhi government school

During the United States President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India next week, First lady Melania Trump is likely to visit a Delhi government school in South Delhi.

“The school which the First Lady is likely to visit is the one school located in Nanakpura area,” said a person familiar with the matter.

Apart from taking various innovative steps in improving the education system, the Delhi government has also introduced happiness curriculum. The curriculum, which was introduced for the students from Nursery to Class 8, was later adopted by some of the private schools too.

US President Trump, and his wife Melania Trump, will spend around 36 hours in India, and visit Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi, where they will attend several events.