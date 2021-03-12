Melting Pot podcast collection back with stories of entrepreneurs

After a successful Season 1 and 2, the Melting Pot podcast collection is back with its A.I.M. series that features the stories of entrepreneurs who started at a very young age and became an inspiration.

Based in Singapore, the goal of the Melting Pot collection is to do motivational storytelling, presenting stories of culturally diverse and passionate people. Among the entrepreneurs featured on the series are the founders of Rage Coffee (Bharat Sethi), Innova8 (Ritesh Malik), and HealthSetGo (Priya Prakash).

The new series unfolded on February 26 and has two episodes releasing each week. It is available on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Tunein, IHeart Radio and stitcher and social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.