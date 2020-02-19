News

Members of lower judiciary not eligible for district judges by direct recruitment: Apex court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that member of subordinate judiciary services will not be eligible for appointment as District judges by way of direct recruitment.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said appointments for the posts of district judges is limited for lawyers who have a minimum of seven years of experience of continued practice at the Bar.

The bench while interpreting Article 233 sub-clause 2 of the Constitution said the provision bars candidates who are in judicial service to be considered for appointment by direct recruitment of district judges.

Article 233 sub-clause 2 states that a person who is already in the service of the Union or of the State shall not be eligible to be appointed as a district judge.

The provision also says that a person to be eligible for the post of District Judge should have not less than seven years of practice as an advocate or a pleader. The High Court recommends it for appointment.

The top court said members of the subordinate judiciary can, however, be considered for the post of District Judge by way of promotion.

