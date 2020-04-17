Menace of pandemic has to addressed in a united manner: WB Governor

West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, is not known to mince words, even at the cost of causing discomfort to the Mamata Banerjee-led State government. He reiterates time and again, that as Governor, his sole job is to uphold the Constitution of India. The coronavirus outbreak in the State, he says, is a time to keep aside petty political agendas and work together. However, multiple questions are arising on the data that is being shared. In an interview to BusinessLine, he talks about the State government’s handling of the crisis, the positive outcomes and also shortcomings. Excerpts:

As Governor, are you happy with the steps that the Mamata Banerjee government is taking to curb coronavirus?

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading from the front. People have imparted unprecedented support. His well meaning morale booster calls to energise the public, ‘clapping’ on March 22 and ‘lighting of diyas’ on April 5, evoked huge response. Participation of the CM, her Ministers and party workers in these would have sent a great message. Absence of this was hurtful.

However, it is time to disable political antennas, distance from political gain and address the menace in a united manner.

On State finances, what is the way forward for West Bengal?

The State’s financial condition is a cause of worry. Extensive public relations and advertisements with an eye on politics and political vote bank, is surely not good governance. The huge money spent to sustain anti-CAA political agitation is already under judicial scrutiny with a restraint order.

MSMEs surely need a package and the Central Government is actively considering it. I am sure the State will take proactive steps as this sector is the spinal strength of the economy.

Testing of Covid-19 cases remain quite low in Bengal as compared to other places. Your comments.

The scenario as regards testing in the State is abysmally low. While being 7 per cent of the national population, the testing is only about 1.5 per cent . Looking to the sensitivity and demographic situation of the State, our testing should have been beyond the normal level.

The State government is looking for alibis where there is none. There are more than 20,000 testing kits available with the NICED, ICMR. The State already has adequate number of testing kits, in as much as 5,000 of them are lying unused for several days.

NICED that has the best and well equipped lab was not being given adequate samples for testing.

On a similar note, Bengal’s Covid-19 numbers are facing multiple questions. Has the matter been taken up?

The numbers being indicated by the government carry no credibility. When the Chief Secretary called on me on April 8, I indicated to him that the Supreme Court had directed the Central government to have a portal to give information to the people within 24 hours. That portal is most effective giving information to the people who in the present crusade against Covid are frontline warriors. The government, for some reason, is yet to make a response to it.

The State has an “expert committee” to “audit” whether deaths are due to Covid-19 or co-morbidity. Is this a right approach?

The concept of creating an Expert Committee to audit Covid-19 deaths is unheard of. It has shaken the morale and confidence as also professionalism of the medical fraternity. This is just a mechanism to cover up the procedure adopted by this Audit Committee and is not transparent.

It is not good when there is such trust deficit between the medical fraternity and Government and also between people and government.

I have strongly advised the government to revisit it and ensure that there is total transparency and belief in the doctors treating Covid patients.

The MHA in two different letters, has raised specific issues on violation of lockdown protocols by West Bengal. Have you sought any action taken report?

The communications sent by the MHA on April 10 and thereafter, have gone down very well with the people. Non-essential items exception has been taken by people as “with an eye on political vote bank”. This is not appropriate.

The lockdown-2 guidelines have been very well received too. I have indicated to the authorities that there can be no dilution of lockdown protocol or observation of social distancing. The Police and administration authorities must be strongly dealt with for their violations on this count. Those not performing or failing in this task must take exit route.

Most States have been extremely forthcoming in revealing Covid-19 numbers from “single source”. Bengal has been sketchy in such detailing, at least to the media. Your take.

There are no takers of the data details emanating from the State. Impression is shared by many that the data is first fudged, staggered and manipulated to give a false picture that is totally divorced from ground reality. This as a matter of fact generates a serious threat to the well being of the people. A false sense of complacency, when we are virtually sitting on a volcano is never helpful.

The incident at Tablighi Jamaat congregation, has shocked and shaken the country. It was a staggering blow to our efforts to contain and combat Covid-19. This has led to steps in all the States to contain the consequences of it. However, in West Bengal, the reaction of the CM on this count has been inappropriate.

When asked about this she responded that no communal question will be taken. This reflects attitude to this aspect that is potentially worrisome. Approach on this count is lackadaisical.

Should West Bengal implement Central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and so on?

This is no time to have an attitude of confrontation with the Centre or play politics. It pains me when I find that the CM daily engages in Centre-bashing. Several people have told me that non-adoption of Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Samman Yojana (PMKSY) has hurt the common man very seriously.

If Ayushman Bharat had been followed, there would have been adequate health infrastructure in the State.

Farmers in the State have been denied so far more than ₹5,000 crore only because the CM did not take the right stance on PMKSY.