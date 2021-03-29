Mensa India joins the board of Mensa international

Mensa International, the international high IQ society has admitted its Indian arm Mensa India into its International Board of Directors.

Mensa India will now play a pivotal role in the governance of Mensa worldwide. Consequently, it will expand its mentorship program for underserved children from rural and urban slums through its flagship projects Tribal Mensa & Project Dhruv.

Tribal Mensa & Project Dhruv are Mensa India’s initiatives to identify and nurture gifted children among the rural and urban underprivileged population of the country include.

These programs conduct tests to screen school children in order to identify those who are gifted. It also conducts a series of activities designed for maximum learning and development of the child’s mind and body through these initiatives.

Gowri Shanker, President of Mensa India who will join the International Board of Mensa, said, “The attainment of Full National Mensa status will help us to tap funds worldwide and extend the outreach activities of Tribal Mensa and Project Dhruv to other parts of India.”

The society has a presence in Pune. Mumbai, Bengaluru. Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi NCR. Emerging chapters exist in Nasik, Hyderabad, Shillong and Baroda.