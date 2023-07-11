Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday reported its best-ever first half (H1) calendar year retail sales at 8,528 units, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 12.6 per cent as compared with 7,573 units in January-June 2022.

The company said its highest-ever six-month sales was accomplished on the back of strong customer preference for the brand, driven by an attractive product portfolio and a seamless omni-channel customer experience created with the ‘Retail of the Future’ business model.

“We have closed the first half of the year with a strong YoY growth of 13 per cent. For us, the focus on top-end vehicles continues with five new cars in H1; and in the top-end vehicles, growth was at 54 per cent, which shows our strategy is working. We have also increased the availability in many car lines,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, told businessline.

Mercedes-Benz’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) portfolio also grew 10 times in H1 2023 with the introduction of the EQB and EQS luxury BEVs, he said. There was high demand for the GLS, S-Class, S-Class Maybach, GLS Maybach, and AMG G 63, in particular. The long-wheel base E-Class remained the single highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz India and GLE its highest selling SUV, followed by the GLA SUV in H1 2023. The new C-Class also continues seeing a strong market demand, contributing significant volumes, he said.

Iyer said these numbers were achieved even without the launch of the GLC, which is one of the largest selling models in the Mercedes portfolio and will enter the Indian market soon.

“With such launches, we are confident that we will be able to continue the double-digit growth in the rest of the year. In the second quarter also (Q2) we clocked the highest-ever sales in India in April-June period, with 3,831 units against 3,551 units in Q2 2022 (YoY growth of 8 per cent),” he said.