India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched its iconic sports utility vehicle (SUV) – the G-Class 400d – priced at ₹2.55 crore onwards.

It will come in two variants — G 400d Adventure Edition, and the sporty G 400d AMG Line. The company has commenced the booking of the SUV with a booking amount of ₹1.5 lakh and deliveries of the vehicle will begin from fourth quarter this year. Deliveries will be based on exclusive allocations for the Indian market owing to the high demand for this iconic off-roader, Mercedes-Benz India said.

The G 400d Adventure Edition is a ‘special edition’ configured especially for the Indian market, while the G 400d AMG Line makes the timeless off-roader, sporty, and lifestyle vehicle, it said.

Luxury vehicles

“Top-end vehicles (TEVs) remain our constant focus, as the segment continues to draw outstanding response from discerning customers...The G-Class has been a highly anticipated luxury lifestyle vehicle for Indian customers and its launch reiterates our aim of offering them, the ‘most desirable’ vehicles from our global portfolio. The priority allocation of the G 400d for the Indian market underlines the success of our TEV strategy, moving in the right direction,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Mercedes-Benz India’s TEV segment witnessed a strong 107 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2023. This segment also remained Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-growing segment in calendar year 2022, with a 69 per cent year-on-year growth, he said.

The TEVs remain a key focus area for the company, with more than half of the upcoming launches in 2023 planned from this segment. The addition of the G 400d further enhances Mercedes-Benz’s desirable TEV portfolio for the Indian market, Iyer added.

G 400d specs

“The India-specific G 400d ‘Adventure Edition’ is meant for adventure enthusiasts, capable of going anywhere, being at home on any city tarmac through to the extreme terrains of the rugged Himalayas. This vehicle inspires customers to go off-roading, explore all four corners of India and anywhere in between. For those that prefer a sporty and athletic appearance, we have the ‘AMG Line’ which is distinguished by the unique AMG exterior styling and AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels,” Lance Bennett, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

The G 400d’s OM656 is the most powerful diesel engine in the history of Mercedes-Benz, with six-cylinder and an output of 243 kW (330 hp) and maximum torque of 700 Nm at 1200 to 3200 rpm.

The engine features Nanoslide cylinder barrels used by Mercedes-Benz in Formula 1- with ideal lubrication, reduced friction, and highly wear-resistant, with fine pores for oil absorption. The engine is a world premiere in the passenger car for the combustion process featuring stepped combustion bowls, the company said.