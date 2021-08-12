METRO Cash & Carry India opens 30th Indian store at Guntur

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
METRO Cash & Carry launched its first Wholesale Distribution Center (store) and its 30th wholesale store in India at Guntur.
Mohammad Musthafa Shaik, MLA, Guntur (East), and Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLA, Guntur (West), inaugurated the store. The new store is the third in Andhra Pradesh after Vijayawada and Visakhaptanam.
Spread over 44000 sq.ft., it will initially cater to over 60,000 registered business customers. Apart from Guntur, it will cater to customers from neighbouring regions.
The new store offers an assortment of over 9000 products in both food and non-food category. It will help generate close to 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local and state economy. It is also integrated with METRO’s B2B e-commerce app - ‘METRO Wholesale’ App - for traders and kiranas, and will offer them the convenience of browsing and ordering online and getting stocks delivered to their doorstep through GPS enabled trucks.
Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India, said, “The Guntur store is our third wholesale store in AP and reaffirms our commitment to the state, our store format, our big focus on Omni channel, and our mission of growing sustainably and profitably in India. The store is a significant addition to our portfolio as it strengthens our foot hold in south India with 14 operational stores now, seven stores each in AP Telangana region and Karnataka respectively.”
METRO Cash & Carry anchors an over 3 million customer base in India and operates 30 wholesale distribution centres, catering to over 5000 suppliers, and has created over 15000 direct and indirect jobs across the country.
The company operates in 34 countries and employs more than 97,000 people worldwide. In 2019-20, METRO generated sales of €25.6 billion (₹22.3 crore).
