Metropolis Healthcare has said that the Income Tax officials had left, and the company did not anticipate that the inquiry would have any material impact on it.

Following up on its November 17 th statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company said, “the officials of Income Tax Department have left our Company premises” and the proceedings had no impact on the operations of its diagnostic centres and labs.

Business activities

Daily business activities at the corporate office have also resumed fully, it said, adding that they had co-operated with officials and responded to all clarifications that were sought by them.

“The Company implements the best practices of compliance with applicable laws, and we do not anticipate the search / inquiry to have any material impact on the Company,” it added.

In a separate note to the press, the diagnostic company said, it adhered to the “highest standards of corporate governance and ethics.” Further the statement said, “There were some records that were required of us, and as always keeping with the letter and spirit of compliance, we have shared this with the department.” Metropolis Healthcare shares closed marginally up on the BSE, at ₹1445.85, Tuesday.