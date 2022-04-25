MG Motor, BPCL partner to set up charging infrastructure across India

MG Motor and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have partnered to set up charging infrastructure across the country.

The partnership with BPCL will add momentum to EV adoption by expanding opportunities for intercity travel as the two entities will install EV chargers across highways and within cities, MG Motor said in a statement.

This is MG’s next step toward strengthening electric vehicle adoption in India, it said adding that with BPCL’s vast customer reach and operations and MG’s strides in the EV space, the two entities can combine expertise to strategically identify charging sites, garner consumer insights, devise loyalty programmes, and create technology to manage charging systems.

EV ecosytem

“MG has been at the forefront of the development of a strong EV ecosystem since the launch of the ZS EV in 2020. Along with our ecosystem partners, we are working to create a vast network of EV charging stations, in addition to battery recycling and battery second life solutions for end-to-end sustainability for EVs,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.

Furthermore, the customers also benefit from the unique six-way charging ecosystem that makes using an EV every day much easier, he said.

“We aim to further expand the opportunities of charging an EV and educate consumers on the environmental benefits of the same,” he added.

Transition to electric mobility

Commenting on the partnership, Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL, said as the country heralds the phase of rapid energy transition to electric mobility, BPCL is at the forefront of addressing the three big anxieties amongst EV owners -range anxiety, time anxiety, and discovery anxiety - in order to build consumer confidence for the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

“BPCL is setting up fast charging corridors across major highways in the country, inter-connecting major cities, and economic centres, and will have a network of 7,000 conveniently located fast charging stations in the country in the next two-three years. These fast charging stations will come with a host of customer amenities like hygienic washrooms, refreshments and microATMs,”he said.