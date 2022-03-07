MG Motor launches all-new ZS EV at ₹22 lakh

MG Motor India on Monday has launched its all-new ZS EV sports utility vehicle (SUV) priced at ₹.21,99,800 for the Excite variant and ₹25,88,000 for the Exclusive version.

The all-new ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh battery with advanced technology, offering a 461 km certified range in a single charge, the company said.

While the bookings for Exclusive variant starts now, bookings for Excite variant will start from July, it said.

Features

Some of the features in the vehicle include dual pane panoramic skyroof, digital Bluetooth key, rear drive assist, 360° camera, i-SMART with 75+ connected car features and hill descent control.

“The demand for ZS EV has been encouraging since its launch, and the all-new ZS EV will further strengthen the brand connect with our EV customers. ZS EV has been a global success in key markets, including the UK, Europe and Australia," Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.

MG eShield

Like other vehicles from MG, the all-new ZS EV is also covered under MG eShield for private customers, wherein the automaker provides a free-of-charge five-year warranty for unlimited kilometres, eight-years / 1.5 lakh km warranty on the Battery Pack system, round-the-clock Roadside Assistance for five years, and five Labour-free Services, the company added.