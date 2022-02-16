MG Motor launches ‘eXpert’ platform

MG Motor India on Wednesday has launched MG eXpert, product exploration experience platform, that will provide customers a holistic purchase experience across multiple touchpoints from the comfort of their home, using human intervention and AR technology.

The platform has been designed on the principle of ‘Power of Choice’ — to empower customers to explore, experience, and make assisted decisions before purchasing smart MG vehicles from the comfort of their homes, the company said.

The service will be available in select cities to start with, but it will be expanded across the country by the end of second quarter this year. MG will also provide 24x7 service by the second half of this year.

“As an auto-tech brand, MG has introduced several industry ‘firsts’ in the Indian automotive space. With a tech-backed seamless customer experience at the core of our brand philosophy, MG eXpert works as a one-stop simple and convenient solution to multiple queries from product feature to ownership,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said.

He said the company will offer a refined, informative, interactive, and technologically advanced product exploration experience to its customers from the comfort of their home.

With the ‘Live Streaming’ AR on-vehicle, customers can also see an actual car from the comfort of their home, visualise the colour palate and accessorise the car for the final look and feel, Gupta said.

“Customers can connect directly with product eXperts to make a purchase decision with step-by-step guidance. Apart from a virtual look at the car, MG Experts can provide customers with on-road price, expected delivery date, and variant comparison, effectively bringing the dealership experience at home. Moreover, customers can book a test drive at their nearest dealership,” he added.

Many other companies in the industry have also launched similar platforms over the last two years, such as Hyundai Motor’s ‘Click to buy’ and Tata Motors’ ‘Click to Drive’.