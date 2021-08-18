MGNCRE awards green champion title to MAHE

MGNCRE (Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education) recognised Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) as one of the exemplary performers in the ‘Swachhta Action Plan’ (SAP) green campus initiative.

A statement said that various initiatives undertaken by MAHE on the campus towards sustainable development — policies related to the environment and efficient campus management concerning waste, water, and energy — helped achieve this title.

Swachhta committee

MGNCRE conducted online workshops in aspects of ‘swachhta’ in campus, campus ‘Jal Shakti’ (water conservation in the campus), and campus post-Covid sanitation plan. Subsequently, a SAP committee was constituted at MAHE and ‘swachhta’ activities were conducted, thus becoming a ‘swachh institution’.

Further, as per the directives of the Union Ministry of Education, MGNCRE wanted to recognise institutions for contribution to ‘swachhta’ education and practice and conceptualised the ‘One District One Green Champion’ awards. MAHE qualified to be a part of this contest given the initiatives of the SAP committee.

HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, conveyed deep appreciation for setting up SAP committee on implementing various measures.

Col Prakash Chandra, Director (General Services) of MAHE, and Derrick Ian Joshua, Assistant Director (Environment Sustainability) of MAHE, received the certificate on behalf of MAHE from the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district on Tuesday, the statement said.