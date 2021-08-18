MGNCRE awards green champion title to MAHE

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
MGNCRE (Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education) recognised Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) as one of the exemplary performers in the ‘Swachhta Action Plan’ (SAP) green campus initiative.
A statement said that various initiatives undertaken by MAHE on the campus towards sustainable development — policies related to the environment and efficient campus management concerning waste, water, and energy — helped achieve this title.
MGNCRE conducted online workshops in aspects of ‘swachhta’ in campus, campus ‘Jal Shakti’ (water conservation in the campus), and campus post-Covid sanitation plan. Subsequently, a SAP committee was constituted at MAHE and ‘swachhta’ activities were conducted, thus becoming a ‘swachh institution’.
Also see: Ensuring water security
Further, as per the directives of the Union Ministry of Education, MGNCRE wanted to recognise institutions for contribution to ‘swachhta’ education and practice and conceptualised the ‘One District One Green Champion’ awards. MAHE qualified to be a part of this contest given the initiatives of the SAP committee.
HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, conveyed deep appreciation for setting up SAP committee on implementing various measures.
Col Prakash Chandra, Director (General Services) of MAHE, and Derrick Ian Joshua, Assistant Director (Environment Sustainability) of MAHE, received the certificate on behalf of MAHE from the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district on Tuesday, the statement said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...