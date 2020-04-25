MHA allows local, standalone shops to open but no exemptions for malls

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to relax norms of lockdown by allowing all shops to open, including those in residential complexes, neighbourhood and standalone shops.

However, in an order sent to all States and UTs, late last night, the MHA clarified that these exemptions are not applicable to shops in single and multi-brands malls.

It emphasised that these relaxations in lockdown norms ,would also not be applicable in hotspots or containment zones.

In addition, it will be mandatory for permitted shops to open with 50 per cent staff and adhere to norms of wearing masks and maintaining social-distancing.

"Giving relaxation in the category of Commercial and private establishments, MHA has issued an order to all States/UTs, to allow opening of all shops registered under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighbourhood and standalone shops," according to the official statement.

Amending its April 15 order, MHA said, "All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/UT, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, with 50 per cent strength of workers ,with wearing of masks and social distancing being mandatory" will be allowed to operate.

"All shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities , registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/UT, except shops in market complexes and multi-brand and single brand malls," will be allowed to function and will need to adhere to safety precautions, the order added.