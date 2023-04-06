The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday recommended a CBI investigation into allegations that leading NGO Oxfam India violated Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, for undertaking “social activities”.

MHA sources charged that Oxfam India, whose FCRA licence was cancelled on December 31, 2021, continued to transfer funds received from abroad to various entities despite the fact that Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act of 2020 prohibited such cash transfers.

The MHA was apprised of the alleged irregularities committed by the Oxfam in the handling of its foreign funds by Central Board of Direct Taxes. The FCRA amendments came into force on September 29, 2020.

“The Oxfam India transferred funds to other NGOs, violating provisions of the FCRA, 2010. From emails, found during IT (Income Tax) survey by the CBDT, it is revealed that the Oxfam India was planning to circumvent provision of the FCRA, 2010, by routing funds to other FCRA -registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route,” MHA sources said.

Funds routed to CPR

The IT survey also exposed the Oxfam India as a probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations/entities which have funded the Oxfam India liberally over the years, MHA officials alleged. The global NGO, which is registered in India to carry out social activities, routed funds to the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/employees in the form of commission. On February 27, the MHA had cancelled the FCRA registration of the CPR, after the IT surveys allegedly showed that the think tank went off-tangent contravening foreign funding regulations.

The MHA sources stated diversion of funds are “also reflected from the TDS data of the Oxfam India which shows payment of ₹12,71,188/- to the CPR in the F.Y. 2019-20 under section 194J. The Oxfam India received foreign contribution amounting to ₹1.50 crore (approx) directly into its FC utilisation account instead of receiving foreign contribution in designated FCRA account”.

The government’s crackdown against NGOs that are suspected to have violated prescribed rules had landed Aman Biradari, established by well-known author and activist Harsh Mander, into trouble. The Home Ministry recommended a CBI inquiry against NGO Aman Biradari on March 20, again for FCRA violations.

