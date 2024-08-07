Microsoft has emerged as India’s most ‘attractive employer brand,’ according to the findings of Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2024. Tata Consultancy Services climbed the rankings this year to emerge as the runner-up, followed by Amazon, which occupied the third spot.

Drawing insights from 3,507 respondents in the country, the report reveals that work-life balance, equity, and attractive salary & benefits, are the three most important drivers for the Indian workforce when choosing an employer.

Rising Priorities

The value attributed to work-life balance has grown slightly in relative importance over the past years. Equal opportunities, newly measured this year, have emerged as the next crucial factor, surpassing salary and benefits. Interestingly, Baby Boomers and individuals with higher education levels prioritise this more than others. Over three-quarters of the Indian workforce believe that their employer meets their expectations across all drivers, with consistent results across all demographics.

After being on the rise for the last two years, job-switching behaviour is stabilising in India, with the rates of both recent job changers and those inclined to switch remaining unchanged from last year. Millennials demonstrate the highest inclination, where 33 per cent have changed employers in the last 6 months and 47 per cent plan to change employers in the next 6 months. Improving work-life balance is the top reason for talent to leave and this could be the deciding factor for talent to switch employers in this job market.

Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India said, “As talent increasingly prioritizes work-life balance and equity, organizations need to rethink their talent acquisition and retention strategies. Talent today is not just looking for a job but a clear sense of purpose at work. As the talent community becomes increasingly aware of the brands they choose to work for, it is imperative to understand their preferences and perceptions. The findings of this year’s report suggest that job-switching intent has stabilized since last year.“

In terms of the most attractive sectors to work in, the report said that the automotive sector has claimed the top spot in 2024 followed by IT, Communication, Telecom & ITeS.