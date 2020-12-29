Middle-income group figures in BJP’s Pre-Budget discussions

In the exhaustive, pre-budget consultations held with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this Monday, the ruling BJP emphasised the concerns of the middle income group, easing of taxes and GST for traders and industrialists besides inflation and valuation of the PSUs for resource mobilisation.

BJP’s General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, General Secretary Arun Singh and national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal were among those present in the three-hour-long meeting. According to sources, the issues on which there is absolute consensus between the party and the Government is a renewed focus on the middle income groups.

“Poor sections have benefitted in the past one year through fund transfer and there have been credit lines for the rich. The Budget needs to focus on the middle income too,” said sources.

“There was a discussion on resource generation with regard to PSU disinvestment and concerns about their valuation process. Inflation, particularly of commodity prices other than CPI and WPI, including raw material for the industry, was discussed. Certain concerns about the GST and IBC were also flagged,” said sources.

The BJP had invited participation of various social organisations with a view to augment the outreach of the social welfare schemes of the Government. New provisions that can be brought in the next Budget with regards to this outreach were also discussed.