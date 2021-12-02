Mild rise in daily Covid cases in Chennai

Chennai has witnessed a mild increase in daily Covid cases for the last three days. On Thursday, 123 new cases were reported as against 117 on Wednesday; 115 on Tuesday and 105 on Monday.

The previous highest in the last 15 days was 126 daily cases reported on November 18.

Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, 715 new cases were reported as against 718 on Wednesday. After 748 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 8,155.

There were 12 deaths registered and 1,01,818 samples tested.

Coimbatore reported 121 new cases as against 118 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 2,84,294 persons were vaccinated, as per State Health department data.