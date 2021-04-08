News

Mine planning body gets permission to fly drones

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 08, 2021

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation have granted conditional exemption to Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) for using drones while surveying in the coalfield areas of Coal India Ltd.

The drones will be deployed for acquisition of data for monitoring of mapping and surveying activity, volumetric measurement, and, inspections in coalfield areas of Coal India. The conditional permission is valid till April 4, 2022.

A subsidiary of Coal India engaged in identification and surveying of coalfields, CMPDI will utilise UAV-based optical, LiDAR and thermal payloads for volumetric measurements in case of in-situ excavation, overburden dumps and coal stocks, among other uses.

Published on April 08, 2021

