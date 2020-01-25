News

Mines minister reviews exploration projects in Rajasthan

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 25, 2020 Published on January 25, 2020

Minister for Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi

Mineral exploration projects and activities in Rajasthan have been reviewed by Minister for Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi on Saturday.

The review meeting was attended by representatives of Geological Survey of India (GSI), NLC India Limited and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) who made presentations on the exploration related activities undertaken by them in Rajasthan.

The Mines Minister also took stock of the issues of the organizations related to exploration of minerals including Potash and Lignite in Rajasthan. He asked the representatives to expedite the projects in Rajasthan and directed them to take up the matter with State Government, an official statement said.

mining and quarrying
