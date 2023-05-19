Tamil Nadu will set up mini Tidel parks at Thoothukudi, Thanjavur and Salem districts at a total cost of ₹92.50 crore. Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for establishment of these parks virtually from the Secretariat on Friday.

To expand the IT ecosystem of Tamil Nadu to the entire State, at present seven mini Tidel parks are being established in tier-II and tier-III cities by the Industries department. The parks are spread over an area of 50,000 sq ft to 1,00,000 sq ft, says a release.