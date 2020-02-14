News

Mining ban has shaved ₹7,000 crore off Goa’s economy, says report

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 14, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

Upwards of 12,000 trucks have been affected by the mining ban, besides 150 barges and ancillary units Atish Pomburfekar

Ban has severely impacted jobs, says CMIE report

The mining ban in Goa for the last two years has caused a loss of ₹7,000 crore to the State’s economy, and led to large-scale unemployment and substantial deterioration in per capita income, according to a report published by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

A Supreme Court ruling on February 7, 2018, banned mining in the State, and mining activity came to standstill on March 16, 2018. This had hit the livelihood of over three lakh Goans, resulting in grave job losses and severe and critical unemployment in the State, said the report.

It added that Goa is witnessing its worst phase in terms of job creation, and the rate of unemployment of the State is at 34.5 per cent — the highest in the country.

Puti Gaonkar, President, Goa Mining People’s Front, observed that mining in the State has been closed for the second time; a ban had earlier been implemented in 2012, only to be lifted in 2014.

The economic condition of the people is in bad shape, and falling government revenue has been slowing down development, said Gaonkar.

The government has to ensure that mining activity restarts and employment levels are back to normal, he added. It is important to arrive at solutions for the unemployment problem, rather than debating on who gets the mining leases, said Gaonkar.

Published on February 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Scientist from CDRI gets Tata Innovation Fellowship