Minister Kishan Reddy felicitates 47th HMA award winners

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has felicitated award winners at the 47th Hyderabad Management Association at its annual award ceremony during the weekend.

While G Kishan Reddy was the Chief Guest, HMA President Sanjay Kapoor and the Immediate Past President Nagesh Vishwanatham, presided the event.

All the awardees received the golden coloured statuette, on the base of which is inscribed‘Yoga Karmesu Kausalam,’ which means ‘Yoga is skill in action’

Kishan Reddly felicitated the award winners for the year 2019-2020. These include, 1. Life-Time Achievement Award, A Shyam Mohan, MD, Corporate Communication Systems India Past President HMA 2. Manager of the Year, Saurabh Kumar, CEO, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo 3. Entrepreneur of the Year, V Venkatram, MD & CEO, SeedWorks International Pvt. Ltd 4. Small Scale Entrepreneur of the Year, Prashanth Reddy, MD, Anvaya Kin Care Pvt. Ltd. 5. HR Manager of the Year, Ranganath I.V.S., Head-HR, Shriram Bioseed Genetics 6. CSR Award for the Year, Indian Immunologicals Ltd. 7. The Women Achiever Award of Excellence for the Year, Suvarna Bhat, Founder & CEO, Inquisite Innovations P Ltd. 8. The Academician Excellence of the Year, B Raja Shekhar, Professor, School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad 9. Best Student Chapter of the Year, GITAM Hyderabad Business School, and 10. Member of the Year Sankara Venkata Krishna Prasad Director & CEO, Cito Healthcare (P) Ltd.

Five toppers of the first batch of Industrial Readiness Programme received certificates from BP Acharya, IAS Retd.

Three new MoUs were signed for the awards whose sponsors were Continental Coffee, Anil Kumar Epur and Ramesh Gelli, via Gelli Narayana Chetty Trust.