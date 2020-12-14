Minister Kishan Reddy felicitates 47th HMA award winners

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has felicitated award winners at the 47th Hyderabad Management Association at its annual award ceremony during the weekend.
While G Kishan Reddy was the Chief Guest, HMA President Sanjay Kapoor and the Immediate Past President Nagesh Vishwanatham, presided the event.
All the awardees received the golden coloured statuette, on the base of which is inscribed‘Yoga Karmesu Kausalam,’ which means ‘Yoga is skill in action’
Kishan Reddly felicitated the award winners for the year 2019-2020. These include, 1. Life-Time Achievement Award, A Shyam Mohan, MD, Corporate Communication Systems India Past President HMA 2. Manager of the Year, Saurabh Kumar, CEO, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo 3. Entrepreneur of the Year, V Venkatram, MD & CEO, SeedWorks International Pvt. Ltd 4. Small Scale Entrepreneur of the Year, Prashanth Reddy, MD, Anvaya Kin Care Pvt. Ltd. 5. HR Manager of the Year, Ranganath I.V.S., Head-HR, Shriram Bioseed Genetics 6. CSR Award for the Year, Indian Immunologicals Ltd. 7. The Women Achiever Award of Excellence for the Year, Suvarna Bhat, Founder & CEO, Inquisite Innovations P Ltd. 8. The Academician Excellence of the Year, B Raja Shekhar, Professor, School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad 9. Best Student Chapter of the Year, GITAM Hyderabad Business School, and 10. Member of the Year Sankara Venkata Krishna Prasad Director & CEO, Cito Healthcare (P) Ltd.
Five toppers of the first batch of Industrial Readiness Programme received certificates from BP Acharya, IAS Retd.
Three new MoUs were signed for the awards whose sponsors were Continental Coffee, Anil Kumar Epur and Ramesh Gelli, via Gelli Narayana Chetty Trust.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...