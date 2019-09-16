Ministry imposes dumping duty on certain electrical insulators from China

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
The Finance Ministry has imposed a definitive anti-dumping duty on import of electrical insulators (glass or ceramics/ porcelain) from China.
Electrical insulators are typically used in bushings, disconnectors, circuit breakers, transformers, power transmission and distribution lines, including railways.
The petition seeking an anti-dumping probe on import of electrical insulators from China was filed by Aditya Birla Insulators ( a unit of Grasim Industries), Modern Insulators and Insulator and Electrical Company.
The anti-dumping duty, which will be valid for five years, has been pegged at $638 per tonne in the case of electrical insulators produced by Liling Huaxin Insulator Technology Co Ltd.
For all other producers, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $1,383 per tonne.
The latest revenue department move follows the Designated Authority's final findings and recommendations in the sunset review initiated in January this year.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty advanced over 1 per cent, backed by buying interest
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports