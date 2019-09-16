News

Ministry imposes dumping duty on certain electrical insulators from China

K.R. Srivats New Delhi | Updated on September 16, 2019 Published on September 16, 2019

The Finance Ministry has imposed a definitive anti-dumping duty on import of electrical insulators (glass or ceramics/ porcelain) from China.

Electrical insulators are typically used in bushings, disconnectors, circuit breakers, transformers, power transmission and distribution lines, including railways.

The petition seeking an anti-dumping probe on import of electrical insulators from China was filed by Aditya Birla Insulators ( a unit of Grasim Industries), Modern Insulators and Insulator and Electrical Company.

The anti-dumping duty, which will be valid for five years, has been pegged at $638 per tonne in the case of electrical insulators produced by Liling Huaxin Insulator Technology Co Ltd.

For all other producers, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $1,383 per tonne.

The latest revenue department move follows the Designated Authority's final findings and recommendations in the sunset review initiated in January this year.

trade and exim policy
anti-dumping
