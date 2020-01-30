Ministry of AYUSH issues advisory on use of traditional medicinal practices

Research councils under the Ministry of AYUSH have issued an advisory on coronavirus based on Indian traditional medicine practices including ayurveda, homoeopathy and unani. The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy discussed the ways and means of prevention of coronavirus infection through homoeopathy in the 64th meeting of its Scientific Advisory Board on Tuesday.

“The Group of Experts inter-alia has recommended that homoeopathy medicine Arsenicum album-30 could be taken as a prophylactic medicine against coronavirus infections, which has also been advised for prevention. It has recommended one doze of Arsenicum album-30, daily in an empty stomach for three days. The dose should be repeated after one month by following the same schedule in case coronavirus infections prevail in the community,” a statement said.