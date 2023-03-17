Ministry of Consumer Affairs along with Gupshup, a conversational engagement platform, and WhatsApp announced the launch of a chatbot for filing consumer complaints.

The chatbot was launched to demonstrate the government’s commitment to safeguarding consumer rights, and needs. By sending a message to the phone number 8800001915, consumers can quickly and easily register complaints, check complaint status and read FAQs, all in WhatsApp. Consumers can also scan the QR code on National Consumer Helpline (NCH) website to enter the WhatsApp chat.

The chatbot, available in English and Hindi will take users through a step-by-step process of choosing the State, company name, nature of grievance and finally uploading the necessary documents to complete the submission process. Consumers can track the status of their complaints through a similar process in WhatsApp.

Empowering consumers

Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs said, “The launch of the WhatsApp chatbot for filing consumer complaints is a step forward in our efforts to empower consumers through awareness and education and underpins our efforts on consumer protection in India. We are committed to providing access to efficient query resolution and redressal mechanisms to consumers and the WhatsApp chatbot is a significant step in that direction”

Earlier, consumers were required to call on the NCH, visit the NCH app, or log in to the consumer helpline portal to register a complaint. But with WhatsApp, logging a complaint can be done in seconds. The user-friendly chatbot will also be available 24/7, allowing citizens to file complaints at any time of the day.

The NCH gets a wide variety of complaints from across sectors with the highest number of complaints coming from e-commerce, banking, telecom, and digital payment modes.