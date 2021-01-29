Minor blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi, no injuries reported

Content creators mean business
A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured.
Some cars were damaged in the blast that took place near the pavement outside the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital.
Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said that initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.
"A very low intensity improvised device went off 5.05 pm. No injury to any person was reported, nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," Mittal said.
The bomb disposal squad of the Delhi Police carried our searches to find out if there were more explosives in the area. Forensic experts are also examining the blast site, an official said.
The fire department received a call about the blast at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.
There is a heavy deployment of police personnel and APJ Abdul Kalam Road road has been cordoned off.
Officials said that they are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to ascertain the sequence of events. Senior officers of the Delhi Police are on the sport.
Reacting to the blast, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said any attempt to disturb peace should be firmly dealt with.
"Concerned by the news of a blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi. Agencies are determining the nature and cause of the blast. Thankfully, no loss of life reported yet. Any attempt to disturb the peace of Delhi shud be firmly dealt with," he tweeted.
After the blast, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which guards vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, civil airports and central government buildings in the national capital has put on alert all its units across the country, official sources said.
It has asked its personnel to enhance vigil and maintain a "high level of alert", they said.
