Mirae Asset Financial Services, an NBFC lending against mutual fund units, will now accept tax-saver units free from the lock-in period as a pledge.

The tax-saver schemes, which are preferred by retail investors due to exemptions enjoyed under Section 80C, come with a three-year lock-in period. Hence the lender did not have any recourse to redeem during the lock-in period if the borrower failed to repay the dues.

Based on the demand from both clients and distribution partners, it has now enabled lien marking of lock-in free units of tax saver schemes for availing loans.

Creates wealth

Krishna Kanhaiya, CEO, Mirae Asset Financial Services (India) said tax-saver fund category is predominantly popular among retail investors as they not only save tax by investing in these funds but also create wealth for them.

Among 35 schemes that have reached the three-year mark, an impressive 23 have nearly doubled investors’ wealth in the past three years, he said.

As of last month, overall ELSS AUM was of ₹1.84 lakh crore, out of which retail investors contribute the highest of about 85 per cent of ₹1.57 lakh crore.