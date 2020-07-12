MLAs supporting Pilot finding it ‘untenable’ to work under Gehlot, say sources

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Amid a power tussle in the Rajasthan government, sources close to Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the letter asking the deputy chief minister to appear for questioning in a probe into alleged attempts to destabilise his own government has “crossed all limits” and made it “untenable” for those MLAs supporting him to work under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
The MLAs supporting Pilot cannot stand the repeated undermining of Pilot, also the state PCC chief, by the Gehlot camp and the letter by the police’s special operations group (SOG) sent to the deputy chief minister was to “humiliate him”, sources told PTI.
Pilot is in Delhi, and MLAs supporting him have resolved that they cannot work under Gehlot’s chief ministership after the letter was served to “publicly discredit” the PCC chief, sources said, and asserted that there were problems before also but this letter has crossed all limits and such humiliation cannot be tolerated.
On the Rajasthan police issuing notice to Gehlot also to record his statement, sources said the notice to the chief minister, also holding the charge of state home affairs, was only an “eyewash” so that the deputy chief minister can be summoned by the SOG and humiliated.
“Never before has a sitting state party president and deputy chief minister been served with such a letter”, a source said.
The notices to Gehlot and Pilot were issued after the SOG on Friday registered an FIR against two people, who have been detained, for their alleged involvement in horse trading of Congress MLAs for toppling the state government.
Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to topple his government by offering his legislators large sums of money, and said his administration is not just stable but will complete its five-year term.
The BJP had asked Gehlot to prove his allegation of horse-trading levelled against it or quit politics, and claimed he was targeting the opposition party as he was unable to check the infighting in the state Congress.
Soon after it had won the Assembly election, both Gehlot and Pilot were in the race for the chief minister’s post. The party high command later named Gehlot as the CM and Pilot his deputy.
The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member state assembly.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...