MNRE raps State utilities, RE generators over lack of updated data

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has raised an alarm over the gap between the capacity addition and data received.

This development comes in the backdrop of the Centre looking to generate 175 GW of renewable power by 2022.

In a notification, the MNRE has asked State distribution utilities, renewable energy (RE) generators and associations to update the data. As of December 2019, capacity addition per MNRE requirements was projected at 1,508 MW. However, data received has been only for 100 MW of power generated.

“All RE generating companies were requested on December 3 last year to intimate the commissioning of RE projects and only a few have done so,” the notification said.