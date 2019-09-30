MNRE to organise Global Student Solar Assembly on Oct 2

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in association with IIT Bombay, is organizing the Global Student Solar Assembly on October 2, 2019. The day-long event scheduled at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi will see participation of over 10,000 students from across the institutions from National Capital Region and Delhi, an official statement said.

“These students will be accompanied by their trainers who would provide them hands-on training on how to assemble their own solar study lamps,” the statement said.

This being done to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to promote the Gandhian idea of sustainable living, the statement added