News

MNRE to organise Global Student Solar Assembly on Oct 2

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

Mahatma Gandhi

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in association with IIT Bombay, is organizing the Global Student Solar Assembly on October 2, 2019. The day-long event scheduled at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi will see participation of over 10,000 students from across the institutions from National Capital Region and Delhi, an official statement said.

“These students will be accompanied by their trainers who would provide them hands-on training on how to assemble their own solar study lamps,” the statement said.

This being done to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to promote the Gandhian idea of sustainable living, the statement added

Published on September 30, 2019
New Delhi
students
solar
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bank of Japan to cut buying in most JGB maturities, signals desire to steepen yield curve