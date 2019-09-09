Mobile crane catches fire at Vizag port

A harbour mobile crane which was loading DAP into the vessel Yasa Falcon Cielo de Francisco, caught fire on west quay berth no.7 in the Visakhapatnam port on sunday midnight.

The port authorities said in a press note that it was immediately extinguished and normality restored. Short-circuit is suspected to the cause of the fire which broke out in the engine room, according to the note. There were no casualties or injuries in the accident. Operations at the port resumed soon.

The crane belonged Seapol Port Pvt. Ltd. The damage to the crane is being assessed and the cause investigated, adds the press release.