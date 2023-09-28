Mobile subscriber growth hit a 13-month high in July with 2.7 million wireless net addition, the highest since May 2022., according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

“Wireless subscribers rose 2.7 million for the highest monthly net adds since May 2022. R-Jio (up by 3.9 million) and Bharti (by 1.5 million) continued to gain market share, whereas Vi (-1.3 million ) and PSUs (-0.4 million) continued to lose ground. Vi lost 16 bps in wireless subs [subscriptions] market share, with losses in all 22 circles,” said an analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Subscriptions for mobile broadband (3G+4G) grew by 6.1 million (against 5 million additions per month since May 2022) industrywide, while active subscriptions rose by 3.6 million.

According to a report by JM Financial, the telecom industry has overcome the muted growth/ declining trend witnessed since December 2021, following a sharp jump in entry-level prepaid tariffs.