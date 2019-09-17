News

Modi asks speech ideas ahead of Houston event

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 17, 2019 Published on September 17, 2019

File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought ideas from the people for his September 22 speech at Houston in the US. “Share your ideas for my address. I would refer to some of them during my remarks,” he tweeted.

 

Modi urged the people to express their thoughts on the special open forum on the NaMo application. US President Donald Trump will also participate in the ‘Howdy Modi’ event.

Modi has earlier asked the people for ideas for his Independence Day speech and ‘Mann Ki Baat’ monthly radio programme.

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 “Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures” event to be held at the NRG Stadium in Houston. “Howdy”, short for ‘How do you do?’, is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States.

