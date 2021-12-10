Modi calls for global norms for emerging tech like social media, crypto

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on other democratic nations to jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies such as social media and crypto currencies, underlining that these should strengthen democracy and not undermine it.

“By working together, democracies can meet the aspirations of our citizens and celebrate the democratic spirit of humanity,” Modi said in his virtual address at the ongoing Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden on Friday.

In the plenary session of the summit on Thursday too, the Indian PM had emphasised the need for technology companies to contribute to preserving open and democratic societies.

Technology’s reach

Modi’s statement comes at a time when the nation is trying to handle the risks associated with crypto currencies and is set to come up with a bill in Parliament proposing new restrictions and regulations for the industry.

There is growing concern globally on the effect of the growing reach of technology on democracy and the need to effectively harness it.

“Today’s assembly provides a timely platform for furthering cooperation among democracies,” he said.

Global event

Over 100 countries across the world have been invited by the Biden administration for the event but China and Russia have been excluded. Pakistan is skipping the event, reportedly in solidarity with China.

The Indian PM offered to share India’s “expertise” in holding free and fair elections and enhancing transparency in all areas of governance through innovative digital solution.

Democratic spirit

Modi said that India’s democratic spirit found full expression with India’s independence and led to an “unparalleled story in democratic nation building over the last 75 years.”

Its story has given a clear message to the world that democracy can deliver, has delivered and will continue to deliver, he said.

He underlined that while structural features like multi-party elections, an independent judiciary and free media were important instruments of democracy, the basic strength of democracy was the spirit and ethos that lies within citizens and societies.