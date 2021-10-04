Modi congratulates Japan’s new PM Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Fumio Kishida on being elected as Japan’s Prime Minister.

“....I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the Indo-Japanese Special Strategic and Global Partnership and advance peace and prosperity in our region and beyond,” the Indian PM tweeted on Monday.

Kishida formally took charge as Japan’s new PM on Monday, succeeding Yoshihide Suga.

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) elected Kishida as its leader last week following Suga’s resignation in September, barely a year after becoming the Prime Minister.