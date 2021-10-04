News

Modi congratulates Japan’s new PM Kishida

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 04, 2021

Look forward to strengthening Indo-Japanese Special Strategic and Global Partnership with him, the Indian PM tweets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Fumio Kishida on being elected as Japan’s Prime Minister.

“....I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the Indo-Japanese Special Strategic and Global Partnership and advance peace and prosperity in our region and beyond,” the Indian PM tweeted on Monday.

Kishida formally took charge as Japan’s new PM on Monday, succeeding Yoshihide Suga.

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) elected Kishida as its leader last week following Suga’s resignation in September, barely a year after becoming the Prime Minister.

Published on October 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Japan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like