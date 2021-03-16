Modi expresses support for new digital partnership with Finland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed support for the new partnership between India and Finland to promote mobile technology, ICT, and digital education.

He also asked Finland to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI) stating that both the organisations could benefit from the country’s expertise and abilities. India is at the forefront of both initiatives.

The PM was speaking at the India-Finland virtual summit where he exchanged ideas with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin.

“I am happy that we are announcing a new partnership in the area of ICT, mobile technology and digital education. Our education departments will also soon start a high level dialogue,” he said.

Modi highlighted that both India and Finland believed in a rules-based, transparent, humanitarian and democratic global order and the two countries have strong cooperation in areas like technology, innovation, clean energy, environment and education.

The Finnish PM, too, expressed interest in further intensification of bilateral ties in areas of education, technology and trade.

The virtual summit will come up with a blueprint for future expansion and diversification of India-Finland partnership.