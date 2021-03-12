Modi flags off Padyatra marking 91st anniversary of Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off a symbolic foot march (padyatra) marking the 91st anniversary of the Salt March led by Mahatma Gandhi from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12, 1930 as part of the India’s freedom struggle.

Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel led the first 75 kms of Padyatra with 81 social workers from different States.

Salt and self-reliance

Patel walked upto Nadiad in Gujarat and will be part of the yatra till March 16. The remaining 81 padyatris will continue the march and will reach Dandi on April 5 after travelling 386 kms.

“In those (pre-Independence) times, salt was the symbol of self-reliance. The British had harmed Indian values of self-reliance and the people of India had to depend on the salt imported from England. Gandhiji sensed this pain and caught the nerves of India’s people. Very soon, this (salt satyagraha) became a movement and resolve for every Indian,” Modi said in his address calling for the public participation in the landmark 75-years celebrations.

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ spirit pervades our everyday life: PM

From the ‘Gandhi Ashram’ on the banks of Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister also launched the 75-week-long celebrations for India’s Independence.

“It (the celebrations) has started 75-weeks before August 15, 2022 and will continue till August 15, 2023,” Modi said launching the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations that will be held across the country.

The Prime Minister also stated that the celebrations will be based on the five pillars covering Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, actions at 75 and the resolve at 75.

People’s movement

In his address, Modi stated that going Vocal for Local is an apt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom fighters.

Modi inaugurated a charkha (spinning wheel) near Magan Niwas at the Ashram, which is so connected with the technology and social media, that whenever someone buys a local product and posts a picture on social media using #VocalForLocal, the Charkha will rotate full circle with each tweet related to Aatmanirbharta.

‘Make our products world class, don’t compromise on quality’: PM Modi tells Indian industry

“This shall also become a catalyst for a people’s movement,” he added.

Atmanirbhar Incubator

In order to uplift the traditional artisans in the cotton value-chain, the Prime Minister also launched the Atmanirbhar Incubator, which will act as a place for training and resource for the conventional and traditional atrisans facing extinction due to lack of market linkage or funds.

The Atmanirbhar Incubator will provide training to the artisans including women and also provide funding support.

The initiative will benefit about 40,000 families in the cotton value-chain across States of Tamil Nadu, Assam, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat among others. “This is for their economic empowerment,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil, besides the trustees and office bearers of the Sabarmati Ashram.