Modi highlights impact of Central schemes on people of Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of various Central government schemes and their impact on the people of Karnataka in the last eight years during his visit to Mangaluru on Friday.

Karnataka is all set to the Assembly elections in 2023, and his visit to coastal Karnataka – one of the strong bastions of BJP in the state – is seen as an effort to infuse new energy among the party cadres in the region.

While launching and laying foundation stones for key industrial projects worth ₹3800 crore in Mangaluru on Friday, Modi highlighted some of the major initiatives of the Central government in the last eight years.

Ayushman Bharat

He said ‘Ayushman Bharat’ has played an important role in ensuring the poor are able to afford quality healthcare and their families do not become debt ridden due to medical expenses.

He said the Government has taken the healthcare to the grassroots with the world’s largest insurance scheme.

Stating that Ayushman Bharat has ensured free treatment of the poor, he said over 30 lakh poor citizens got the benefit of this scheme in Karnataka saving ₹4,000 crore in their treatment costs. In India, around 4 crore poor people got benefit of this scheme, saving around ₹50,000 crore of their money.

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi

Referring to the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, he said over 11 crore farmers in the country have received direct transfers amounting to over ₹2 lakh crore till now. Of this, 55 lakh farmers in Karnataka got around ₹10,000 crore.

Jal Jeevan

Highlighting the role of basic infrastructure in the overall development, he said the Government has provided water connections to over 6 crore households across India. Of this, around 30 lakh rural households in Karnataka have got piped water connection under the Jal Jeevan mission. The ‘double engine’ government in Karnataka is giving importance for the development of basic infrastructure, he said.

Kisan credit cards

Stating that Kisan credit cards are being given to fishermen in the state, he said the government is also working on provided better boats and technology to fishermen to increase their incomes.

One District One Product

Referring to the various projects launched earlier in the day, he said these projects will help in strengthening trade and commerce in the region. Through the ‘One District One Product’ programme of the Government, the fishermen and artisans from the region will be able to get better market opportunities for their produces, he said.