Modi to meet States on April 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet State heads on Thursday to take stock of the rapid increase in coronavirus infections across the country, sources said.

The meeting is crucial in the backdrop of daily increase in coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 1.04 lakh on Monday, crossing one-lakh in a single day for the first time ever. This was more than the previous peak of 97,894 infections on September 17 last year. Covid cases are on the rise even after the government’s vaccination drive is runing at full steam. Among all the States, eight have shown a steep rise in transmission, accounting for 81.90 per cent of the total cases, with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 57,047 in a single day followed by Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the Prime Minister had held a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the situation and it was decided to organise a special campaign to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour at workplaces, health facilities and other public places from April 6 to April 14.

Irregularities

Meanwhile, the Centre has also written to the Delhi Government on irregularities in identification of Covid vaccination beneficiaries below the age of 45 years. In the letter to the Principal Secretary (Health), GNCTD it has been pointed out that there have been serious lapses in registration of beneficiaries by the Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro & Allied Sciences at Nehru Nagar area in the North East District of Delhi, operating as a Private Covid Vaccination Centre. has been found to register beneficiaries below the age of 45 years as Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers and vaccinate them.

Delhi CM letter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the Centre to allow the Delhi government to open more vaccination centres and also do away with age restrictions on people so that all adults can be inoculated.

“I request you to relax the conditions for opening new vaccination entries as well as in the age limit for vaccination, making it available for all”, Kejriwal said in a letter addressed to Narendra Modi.

Vaccinations

Anti-covid jabs administered all across India crossed 7.5 crore doses on Sunday with 7,91,05,163 vaccines given through 12.31 lakh sessions till 7 am on Monday. These include 90.09 lakh first dose for healthcare workers and 53.43 lakh second dose; 97.37 lakhfirst dose for frontline workers and 41.33 lakh second dose; and 4.99 lakh first dose and 9.48 lakh second dose for individuals aged more than 45. As on Day-79 of the vaccination drive (April 4, 2021), 16.38 lakh doses were given with 15.40 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated across 21,508 sessions for first dose and 97,788 beneficiaries getting the second dose.