Modi to meet States on April 8

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet State heads on Thursday to take stock of the rapid increase in coronavirus infections across the country, sources said.
The meeting is crucial in the backdrop of daily increase in coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 1.04 lakh on Monday, crossing one-lakh in a single day for the first time ever. This was more than the previous peak of 97,894 infections on September 17 last year. Covid cases are on the rise even after the government’s vaccination drive is runing at full steam. Among all the States, eight have shown a steep rise in transmission, accounting for 81.90 per cent of the total cases, with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 57,047 in a single day followed by Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.
In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the Prime Minister had held a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the situation and it was decided to organise a special campaign to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour at workplaces, health facilities and other public places from April 6 to April 14.
Meanwhile, the Centre has also written to the Delhi Government on irregularities in identification of Covid vaccination beneficiaries below the age of 45 years. In the letter to the Principal Secretary (Health), GNCTD it has been pointed out that there have been serious lapses in registration of beneficiaries by the Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro & Allied Sciences at Nehru Nagar area in the North East District of Delhi, operating as a Private Covid Vaccination Centre. has been found to register beneficiaries below the age of 45 years as Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers and vaccinate them.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the Centre to allow the Delhi government to open more vaccination centres and also do away with age restrictions on people so that all adults can be inoculated.
“I request you to relax the conditions for opening new vaccination entries as well as in the age limit for vaccination, making it available for all”, Kejriwal said in a letter addressed to Narendra Modi.
Anti-covid jabs administered all across India crossed 7.5 crore doses on Sunday with 7,91,05,163 vaccines given through 12.31 lakh sessions till 7 am on Monday. These include 90.09 lakh first dose for healthcare workers and 53.43 lakh second dose; 97.37 lakhfirst dose for frontline workers and 41.33 lakh second dose; and 4.99 lakh first dose and 9.48 lakh second dose for individuals aged more than 45. As on Day-79 of the vaccination drive (April 4, 2021), 16.38 lakh doses were given with 15.40 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated across 21,508 sessions for first dose and 97,788 beneficiaries getting the second dose.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...