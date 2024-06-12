Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Apulia, Italy, to attend the G7 Summit on June 13-15 at the invitation of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with various leaders, including Meloni, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

“This will be the Prime Minister’s first overseas travel after assuming office in his third consecutive term. It will also afford him an opportunity to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on the issues of importance to India as also to the Global South,” Kwatra said addressing the media on Wednesday.

Modi will attend the G7 outreach Summit on June 14, where G7 nations and outreach countries will share their perspectives in areas such as AI, energy, Africa and the Mediterranean, he added.

The PM’s participation would provide an opportunity to follow up on the outcomes of the G20 summit held under India’s presidency last year, Kwatra said. The G7 countries include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

India has been invited to participate as an outreach country. Other countries invited by Italy include Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania (holding African Union presidency), Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey and the UAE.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also scheduled to participate in a session on the Russian invasion of his country.

The US will announce new sanctions and export controls against Russia at the Summit, according to the White House.

“We have always maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is the best option to resolve it,” Kwatra said, answering questions on India’s stance on the Ukraine conflict.

“The PM will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Italian PM,” he said. Meloni and Modi last met at the Cop 28 climate change summit in Abu Dhabi in December 2023.

India’s regular participation in the G7 Summit points to increasing recognition of New Delhi’s efforts to address global challenges, he said.

