Modi, Trump hold bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held extensive talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including the key areas of defence, security, and trade and investment.

During their talks at the Hyderabad House here, the two leaders are also expected to deliberate on regional issues, including the US’ proposed peace deal with the Taliban, the situation in the Indo-Pacific, the threat of terrorism and the situation in the Gulf region.

After the talks, the two sides will seal defence deals worth around USD 3 billion.

Accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

US President Donald Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on day two. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The US president was then accorded a tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Trump’s daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several top officials of the US administration were also present at the ceremony.

On the Indian side, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were among the senior leaders present on the occasion.

After a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Trumps reached Rajghat. US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi here and planted a sapling at the memorial of India’s Father of the Nation.

“The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India -The vision of the great Mahatma -- This is a tremendous honour!” Trump wrote in the visitors book at Rajghat. The First Lady also signed the message.

The US president and the first lady laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at Rajghat. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri accompanied the Trumps to Rajghat

Trump arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday. The US president was feted at the world’s largest cricket stadium in the “Namaste Trump” event and was cheered by tens of thousands of people.

From Ahmedabad, he and his delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal.

The US president arrived in the national capital around 7:30 PM on Monday.

Trump is scheduled to hold extensive talks with Modi on Tuesday to further expand India-US global partnership and script a better future for people of the two democracies.

In his address at the massive “Namaste Trump” event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, the US president announced that deals to sell state-of-the-art military helicopters and other equipment worth over USD 3 billion will be sealed between the two countries on Tuesday.

The deals will include procurement of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. Another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for USD 800 million from the US is also on the table. The US president is likely to address a press conference on Tuesday evening.