Modi, Trump to decide if a trade deal is to be announced, says Piyush Goyal

India is discussing all outstanding trade issues with the US with an open mind, but whether a trade deal will be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump when both meet this weekend is for them to decide, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

“India has been continuously discussing with the US all outstanding issues in trade over the last several months. We want an early resolution of the issues. Whether a deal is announced is up to the two leaders to decide,” the Minister said at a press conference on Monday when asked if Modi and Trump will announce a trade deal when they meet in Houston on September 22.

Trump has agreed to participate with Modi in a mega rally named “Howdy, Modi” in Houston, for which more than 50,000 Indian-Americans have registered.

Trade issues

The US is unhappy with the market access offered by India for items like medical equipment, mobile phones and dairy products, and wants it to take more steps to improve the trade imbalance.

The other two areas of interest for the US are e-commerce rules in India and data localisation.

The USTR has earlier pointed out in a reported that the data localisation requirements in India would serve as significant barriers to digital trade between the two countries and should be removed. The report also said that India’s draft national e-commerce policy, which also advocates putting restrictions on cross-border data flows, is “discriminatory” in nature.

New Delhi has already stated importing oil and gas from the US, which has reduced the trade imbalance between the two countries.

India’s largest export destination country continues to be the US, which accounted for 16 per cent of India’s exports in 2018-19, followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE), China and Hong Kong, as per figures published in the latest Economic Survey.